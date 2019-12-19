Fox News Hosts Hit Trump for "Appalling" Comment About Late Congressman

During a rally, the president joked that former congressman John Dingell is "looking up" from hell.

Fox News Media hosts, including strong supporters of the president like business host Maria Bartiromo, took President Trump to task on Thursday for suggesting during a political rally last night that the late congressman John Dingell is "looking up" from hell.

Bartiromo hosted Dingell's widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell, on her show on Thursday morning. "Congresswoman, I'm sorry about this, that happened last night," she told her. "This was completely — it was so unnecessary. How are you feeling?" She added, later, "John Dingell was loved on both sides of the aisle."

Dagen McDowell, also a Fox Business Network anchor, criticized the president during an appearance on the Fox News show Outnumbered. "It was appalling and repugnant, and it was wrong and small," she said.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier said the president "stepped in it" by making such comments about the late congressman. He added, "By saying what he said about Rep. Dingell, he really possibly hurt himself, not only just politically in Michigan, but also just with independents who said, ‘Do you really have to say something like that?'"

On Thursday morning, Rep. Dingell appeared on the news show America's Newsroom on Fox News. "The comment that he made, it made me sad," the congresswoman said.

"I know this will be your first Christmas without your husband," co-anchor Sandra Smith told Rep. Dingell. "So, our thoughts are with you, congresswoman."

Rep. Dingell also appeared on CNN's morning show, New Day. "As a human being, I am reluctant to replay what the president said last night because I don't want to spread the toxicity, but as a journalist I feel it's important for the viewers to hear it," co-anchor Alisyn Camerota told her. "We're sorry that you're having to deal with this."

Trump's comment, made during a political rally in Michigan on Wednesday, drew some boos from the heavily pro-Trump crowd.