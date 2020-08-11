Fox News International Streamer in the Works

Fox News Media's direct to consumer digital streaming service, offering 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' and 'Hannity,' aims to reach 20 countries by early 2021.

Fox News Media plans to launch an international streaming service with live content, with an eye to offering Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network programming to 20 countries by early 2021.

The launch of Fox News International will be priced at $6.99 per month, initially in Mexico from Aug. 20, followed by Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom on September 17. The direct-to-consumer digital platform will be available through mobile and OTT devices, and will launch on iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Android TV, with the Amazon Fire TV and Roku platforms to follow.

"With a catalog of more than 20 signature programs on-demand and live streams of our linear networks, this new digital streaming service will ensure our viewers around the world never miss out on the latest from America’s leading news channel.” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Fox News Media is a division of Fox Corp., which joined the streaming wars by acquiring the ad-supported streaming platform Tubi for $440 million in March. At the same time, Fox Corp. sold its 5 percent stake in the streaming platform Roku, and used the proceeds to buy into the streaming market.

Fox News International will offer marquee Fox News Channel shows like Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity, along with Fox Business programming like Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street and Lou Dobbs Tonight.

Owned by Fox Corp., Fox News Media has a monthly audience of around 200 million viewers.