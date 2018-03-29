Fox News' Laura Ingraham Apologizes for Tweet About Parkland Student David Hogg

"I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland," Ingraham said on Twitter.

Fox News primetime host Laura Ingraham apologized on Thursday for mockingly pointing out that Parkland high school student and gun control activist David Hogg has been rejected from several of the colleges he applied to.

Sharing a link to a story on Wednesday morning, Ingraham tweeted, "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.)" Hogg had made the comments in a TMZ video that founder Harvey Levin said on Twitter has been mischaracterized by some conservative media outlets.

Following Ingraham's tweet, Hogg floated the idea of boycotting the companies that advertise during her Fox News show. He tweeted a list of what he said are the show's top 12 advertisers, and said, "Pick a number 1-12 contact the company next to that #."

On Thursday afternoon, Ingraham apologized for the offending tweet. "Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111," she wrote. "On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland."

Ingraham added: "For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how 'poised' he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion."

Nutrish, a pet food company associated with Rachael Ray, e-commerce company Wayfair and travel website TripAdvisor have all committed publicly to stop advertising on Ingraham's Fox News show following her remark on Twitter.