Fox News Postpones Return to Office Again Amid Pandemic (Exclusive)

The network, which had targeted June 15 for a return, will now be working from home "through at least the end of July."

Fox News Channel is not coming back to the office on June 15, as parent company Fox Corp had originally targeted.

Instead, the network is extending its remote work timeline "through at least the end of July," Fox Corp H.R. head Kevin Lord said in a Friday morning memo that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Lord cited "the well-being of our workforce as a guide" for making the extension decision.

"This new timing for our first phase of reopening will ensure that our physical locations are prepared, our new safety procedures are implemented, and our on-floor experience and protocols are in place before you are on site again," Lord wrote. "Rest assured that we will provide you with ample notice before we begin reopening."

Fox does "not expect [its] full workforce to be back on site in a pre-COVID manner until the fall at the earliest," the executive said in the memo.

"I know this is hard for many of you who are anxious to return and may also be a relief others," Lord wrote. "Regardless of when you are back in your work location, we will meet and exceed the health and safety guidelines of federal, state and local officials. We will be ready at every phase of the reopening process and look forward to seeing you on site when the time is right."

In early April, Fox News C.E.O. Suzanne Scott targeted May 4 "for a possible return to work," a timeline that was later extended.

Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide, told his staff in a May 27 memo that the network expects that a majority of staffers will not return to the office in 2020.