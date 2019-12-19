Fox News Gives Ed Henry Shot to Anchor

The CNN veteran is taking over for Bill Hemmer, who was given Shepard Smith's old hour.

Ed Henry, who has straddled the line between news and opinion at Fox News perhaps more than anyone else at the network, will be firmly on the news side of things in his new role as co-anchor of the morning show America's Newsroom.

The network announced Henry's promotion on Thursday morning. In joining Sandra Smith as a co-host, Henry replaces Bill Hemmer, who next month will replace Shepard Smith in the 3 p.m. news show slot.

Henry, who was originally hired from CNN to serve as a White House correspondent, has served lately as the network's chief national correspondent while also pinch-hitting as co-host of the weekend edition of the opinion show Fox & Friends.

He has also recently anchored an hour of breaking news coverage on both Saturdays and Sundays on the show America’s News HQ.

Henry begins in his new role on the same day that Bill Hemmer Reports launches, on Jan. 20.

“Ed is one of the best all-around journalists in the field and his ability to transition from breaking news to anchor has made him a valuable addition to the team," Fox News president Jay Wallace said in a prepared statement. "I have no doubt he’ll excel alongside Sandra Smith as co-anchor of America’s Newsroom.”

“It has been an incredible honor to cover major breaking news here at home and all around the world as chief national correspondent and chief White House correspondent before that," Henry said. "Now I am grateful to take that experience to the anchor desk, and help kick off our news coverage every single morning.”