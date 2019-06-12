Fox News Says Misconduct Complaint Made Against Streaming Host Tyrus Has Been "Resolved"

"This situation was independently investigated and we consider the matter resolved," the network said of complaints made against the Fox Nation host.

A day after The Daily Beast reported that Fox Nation host Britt McHenry accused her then-co-host, former wrestler Tyrus, of sexual misconduct, Fox News put out a statement saying that the matter has been investigated and "resolved."

“While we are not at liberty to discuss the details of any employee matter, we follow strict protocols when matters such as these are brought to our attention, and we make no exceptions," the network said in the statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. "The process works because of the extensive systems and measures we have instituted. This situation was independently investigated and we consider the matter resolved. We respect the confidentiality of all involved.”

When asked about the misconduct allegation late last month, the network told THR, "We don’t comment on internal matters.”

Tyrus, a Fox News contributor, formerly hosted the streaming show UN-PC with McHenry, a one-time ESPN personality. But he stopped co-hosting the show in recent months and was awarded his own show, Nuff Said, which debuted Tuesday on the network's streaming service.

Asked why he left UN-PC, Tyrus told THR on May 23, "I wanted my own show." When asked whether his departure was connected to his relationship with McHenry, he wrote, "No comment and don't message me again," before blocking this reporter.

McHenry has not spoken publicly about the situation, which was first detailed in a June 4 story that connected his departure to a "complaint" made against him.