Fox News' Tomi Lahren Apologizes for Sexist Kamala Harris Tweet

Tomi Lahren on Thursday morning issued an apology for a tweet she sent the previous evening aimed at Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Lahren said in a tweet (which has not been deleted), "Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with [former San Francisco mayor] Willie Brown?" Harris and the politician dated in the 1990s.

The personality, a host on the streaming service Fox Nation, sent the first tweet during the second night of CNN's Democratic presidential debate.

Lahren was criticized for the remark, even reportedly by her colleagues.

The backlash was apparently enough for Lahren to issue an apology, although it was not directed to the California senator she insulted.

"I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship. It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those," she said via Twitter.

The 26-year-old Lahren joined Fox News in 2017 after being fired by The Blaze.