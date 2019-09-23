Fox News Won't Book Guest Again After "Disgraceful" Comments About Greta Thunberg

Autism advocate groups spoke out in statements to The Hollywood Reporter after Michael Knowles called the teen activist a "mentally ill Swedish child."

A Fox News spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday night that the network has "no plans" to book conservative podcast host Michael Knowles as a guest again after he referred to 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg as a "mentally ill Swedish child."

Knowles, who hosts The Michael Knowles Show for The Daily Wire, made the remark during a Monday night news program on Fox News. After pushback from progressive guest Chris Hahn, Knowles said that Thunberg has "many mental illnesses," including depression and obsessive compulsive disorder.

Thunberg, who sailed to New York to speak at the United Nations General Assembly about the urgency of climate change, talks openly about having Asperger syndrome, which she calls her "super power."

"The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on The Story tonight was disgraceful — we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers," the network said in a statement, adding that Knowles won't be back as a guest.

Several groups that advocate for those living with Autism spoke out against Knowles' comments in statements to THR.

"To intentionally demean any person, regardless of neuro-diversity, is both cruel and wrong," The Autism Society said in a statement. "Certainly some might disagree with Ms. Thunberg on policy issues, but it is shameful to issue a derogatory statement to a youth advocate."

"It's absolutely unconscionable to attack someone for their disability, especially when that person is a child," said Julia Bascom, executive director of the Autistic Self Advocacy Network. "History is full of autistic people and people with other cognitive disabilities who were and are compelling, credible activists and leaders. Greta is a part of that tradition, and our community is lucky to have her. Period."