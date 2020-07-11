Fox News "Condemns" Racist, Sexist Comments by Former Tucker Carlson Writer

Tucker Carlson is expected to address the resignation of the writer from his show on Monday night.

A writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resigned following reports that he posted racist, sexist and other offensive comments on an online forum. Carlson is expected to address the resignation on Monday, according to an internal memo sent to employees on Saturday.

The internal memo sent out by FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and FOX News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter reads: "Yesterday we learned that now former employee Blake Neff, a writer on Tucker Carlson Tonight, made horrendous and deeply offensive racist, sexist and homophobic comments under a pseudonym on the forum AutoAdmit."

"We want to make abundantly clear that FOX News Media strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior. Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation. Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force. Tucker will be addressing this on his show on Monday night," the memo stated.

CNN initially reported on Neff having used a pseudonym for years to post on an online platform. The investigation alleged Neff, as recent as this week, responded to a thread started by another user in 2018 with the subject line, "Would u let a JET BLACK congo n****er do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?" CNN reported that Neff responded to the post, "I wouldn't get LASIK from an Asian for free, so no."

According to CNN, Neff's post also called out Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib — writing that the group wants to "MAKE YOUR COUNTRY A DUMPING GROUND FOR PEOPLE FROM THIRD WORLD SHITHOLES."

Neff had been with Tucker Carlson Tonight since 2017. He previously worked at The Hill and The Daily Caller, an online news site co-owned by Carlson.

Carlson has recently criticism himself for saying leaders of the Democratic Party should be disqualified from running the country because they "despise" it. That led the Biden campaign to accuse the Fox News Channel host Tuesday of using "hate speech masquerading as journalism" and acting as an accomplice to President Donald Trump.