Fox Plans 'Choose Your Own Adventure' Movie With Greg Berlanti

The movie will use app-based tech billed as a "collaborative cinematic experience."

Choose Your Own Adventure is heading to theaters.

Kino Industries' Ctrl Movie, a technology company billed as a "collaborative cinematic experience," is partnering with 20th Century Fox.

The tech allows the in-theater audiences to control the characters' actions throughout the film using the app that offers people dual commands during pivotal points in the films' action. Depending on the audiences' choices, the film will have a different plot, ending and even running time.

The first film Fox is developing using the new tech is, appropriately, a Choose Your Own Adventure feature based on the iconic 1980s book series.

Attached to produce is John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, and Shannon Gilligan of Chooseco, the publisher of the book series.

The Choose Your Own Adventure feature is the first of potential multifilm partnerships with Kino Industries. The new technology was introduced to exhibitors during Fox's CinemaCon presentation.