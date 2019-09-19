Fox Searchlight Nabs Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch'

The film stars Benicio Del Toro and Frances McDormand and is set for a 2020 release.

Fox Searchlight Pictures has picked up the worldwide rights to Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and the specialty label plans a 2020 theatrical release.

Anderson's next movie stars Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody and Timothee Chalamet and is co-financed with Indian Paintbrush. Lea Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson and Bill Murray fill out the ensemble cast, with Anderson, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson sharing producing credits.

The French Dispatch portrays journalists in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th century French city. “We are excited to dive back into the unmistakable and entirely original world of Wes Anderson,” said Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley, chairmen of Fox Searchlight Pictures in a statement.

Fox Searchlight Pictures also acquired worldwide rights to Anderson's feature Isle Of Dogs ahead of production, and earlier collaborated with the iconic director on The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Darjeeling Limited.

Indian Paintbrush has also worked with Anderson on six movies, including The French Dispatch. The deal with Fox Searchlight was negotiated by Margaret O'Brien, executive vp of business affairs for the studio, and Gene Kang, executive vp of business and legal affairs and Deborah Wettstein, CFO, acting for Indian Paintbrush.