Fox Searchlight Dates Keira Knightley Post-War Drama 'The Aftermath'

Alexander Skarsgard and Jason Clarke also star.

Fox Searchlight has dated the Keira Knightley post-war drama The Aftermath.

The movie, which was directed by James Kent and also stars Alexander Skarsgard and Jason Clarke, is set for a limited release of April 26, 2019.

Knightley plays Rachael Morgan, who arrives ruins of Hamburg to be reunited with her husband Lewis (Clarke), a British colonel charged with rebuilding the shattered city. Rachael is surprised to discover that Lewis has made the decision to share their grand house with its previous owners, a German widower (Alexander Skarsgård) and his troubled daughter.

Ridley Scott exec prodcued the historical drama under his Scott-Free banner.