Fox Searchlight Promotes Production Execs

Taylor Friedman and Katie Goodson-Thomas get elevated roles at the specialty film label.

Fox Searchlight Pictures on Wednesday promoted two of its top production executives as it settles its new ranks under new presidents of production Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum.

U.K.-based Katie Goodson-Thomas has been promoted to senior vp production, and Taylor Friedman has been upped to vp production, effective immediately. “Katie and Taylor each possess remarkable creative instincts and rigorous dedication to their projects, and to Searchlight as a whole," Los Angeles-based Greenbaum and Greenfield said in a statement.

Greenbaum and Greenfield were recently promoted at Fox Searchlight after they shepherded award-winning films including this year's best picture Oscar winner The Shape of Water and fellow multiple Oscar winner Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The pair also oversaw the well-received Isle of Dogs and 2011 Oscar winner The Descendants, among many others.

Fox Searchlight is poised to possibly be acquired by The Walt Disney Company should Disney's deal to acquire 21st Century Fox assets be completed.

Goodson-Thomas heads up the London production team, with an eye to bringing British talent on board Fox Searchlight projects. She joined Fox Searchlight in 2015, and has overseen movie projects like Far From the Madding Crowd, Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and James Kent’s 2019 release The Aftermath, which stars Keira Knightley and Alexander Skarsgard.

Friedman joined Fox Searchlight in 2009 as an assistant in production, before working her way up in the production department.

Fox Searchlight’s upcoming slate includes Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite starring Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman; Marielle Heller's Can You Ever Forgive Me?, starring Melissa McCarthy; and David Lowery’s Old Man and the Gun, starring Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek.