Sundance: Fox Searchlight Picks Up Short Film 'Lavender'

The film, starring Michael Urie and directed by Matthew Puccini, is screening as part of the fest's shorts program.

Fox Searchlight’s has acquired writer/director Matthew Puccini’s short film Lavender, which is screening at Sundance as part of the festival’s shorts program.

Lavender is the story of a young gay man who develops a complicated relationship with an older married couple and stars Michael Urie, Michael Hsu Rosen and Ken Barnett. It was produced by Casey Bader, Tyler Rabinowitz and Corey Deckler and supported by the Creative Culture program at the Jacob Burns Film Center. Jason Michael Berman, Sam Abbas and Natalé Olsen serve as the film's executive producers.

While Searchlight will make the film available on its social media channels, the acquisition also brings a new filmmaker into the specialty label's fold.

"We are always looking for fresh filmmaking talents, and the short film world led us to a talented director in Matthew Puccini," said Searchlight chairmen Nancy Utley and Stephen Gilula, who announced the acquisition along with acquisitions exec Ray Strache. "Matthew’s film Lavender is a work of great beauty and resonance, and showcases a personal voice from and about the LGBTQ community. We enthusiastically welcome him to the Searchlight family of filmmakers."

Puccini is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, whose short films have screened at the Sundance, SXSW and Palm Springs fests. He is a 2018 Sundance Ignite Fellow, a member of the 2017 New York Film Festival Artist Academy and a Creative Culture Fellow at the Jacob Burns Film Center.