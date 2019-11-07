Fox Set to Adapt Russian TV Series 'Building Security'

It is the first time ever a Russian comedy show will be adapted by a U.S. network.

Fox is developing Building Security, the first-ever adaptation of a Russian comedy television series by a U.S. network.

Written by Saturday Night Live veteran Steve Koren, Building Security is a workplace single-camera comedy, adapted from Ch.O.P. (Private Security Firm), originally produced by Russia's Good Story Media and aired by the national free-to-air network TNT.

The series ran for two seasons in 2015-2016 with a total of 32 episodes aired. Its average user rating on KinoPoisk, the Russian equivalent of IMDB, is 5 out of 10.

Ch.O.P.was centered on a group of hardworking but ill-equipped employees of a private security firm that provides security for a commercial office building in central Moscow.

A co-production between 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment, Building Security is executive produced by Koren alongside 3 Arts' Greg Walter and Will Rowbotham and East2West's Alex Reznik and Bill Diamond.

Koren is primarily known as a writer on SNL in 1990 to 1998, as well as SNL Specials Live in the 1990s. In 2016, he collected an outstanding comedy series Emmy for his work on Veep.

His movie credits include Click, Grown Ups, Bruce Almighty, Just Go With It, Pixels and Blended.