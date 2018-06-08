Fox Sports Picks Up Common-Produced Boxing Doc 'They Fight'

The doc follows an after-school program in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8.

Fox Sports Films has acquired the North American rights to boxing documentary They Fight.

Common and his Freedom Road Productions are behind the feature, producing alongside Argent Pictures — run by Jill Ahrens, Ryan Ahrens and Ben Renzo.

Directed by Andrew Renzi, the doc follows an after-school program in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8 run by Coach Walt Manigan’s Lyfe Style Boxing. Walt mentors young boxers, “Peanut” Bartee and Quincey Williams on the path to the 2017 Junior Olympics, while he also fights to find a permanent home for his program to help young fighters avoid the troubles he found in his own youth.

The film was executive produced by Argent Pictures partners NFL quarterback Drew Brees, NBA's Tony Parker, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks and NBA all-star Michael Finley.

Fox Sports planned to acquire the film to join their "Magnify" series, whch was launched in November of last year and includes Shot in the Dark, from exec porducers Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper, and the Wade-produced Q Ball that follows the basketball team at San Quentin State Prison.

“It is important to share Coach Walt’s story and see how he overcame extreme hardships and now serves as a mentor to the youth in Ward 8,” said Common. “It is a true example as to how we can take the most challenging of situations and turn them into a positive, not only for ourselves but for others.”

The deal was negotiated by WME on behalf of the filmmakers.