Fox's Nathaniel Brown Lands at Discovery as Global Communications Head

The veteran exec becomes executive vp global communications at Discovery after not transitioning to New Fox.

Discovery has hired former 21st Century Fox communications exec Nathaniel Brown as executive vp global communications, based in New York.

Brown, who most recently served as senior vp corporate affairs and media relations at 21st Century Fox, earlier chose not to transition to New Fox, under Hope Hicks as head of communications, after Disney acquired a host of assets from the Fox studio as part of a $71.3 billion deal. He joined 21st Century Fox in 2012 from MTV, where he served as senior vp corporate communications.

Brown also spent three years at XM Satellite Radio and six years at Sony BMG. In his new role at Discovery, he will lead all global corporate communications and serve as the chief spokesperson for the company.

Brown will report to David Leavy, Discovery’s chief corporate operations officer.

“We love Nathaniel’s global experience, roll-up-your-sleeves work ethic and ability to work constructively with media and executives to help tell a story — he’ll be a key player in telling Discovery’s story as a global content engine, dedicated to powering people’s passions with the most trusted brands in the world,” David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, said Monday in a statement.

“Discovery is a remarkable company with a uniquely global outlook, programming that connects with curious and passionate audiences everywhere, and a commitment to transforming the television experience," Brown added in his own statement. "I am thrilled to join the Discovery team at this exciting time and to support the vision of its leadership."