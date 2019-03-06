Alec Baldwin Plays Disgraced Auto Executive in 'Framing John DeLorean' Trailer

The film, which is half-documentary and half-narrative, also stars Josh Charles, Morena Baccarin, Dean Winters, Michael Rispoli and Jason Jones.

IFC Films dropped the first trailer for Framing John DeLorean on Wednesday.

The Alec Baldwin-starring hybrid documentary follows the rise and fall of the 1980s auto executive.

Josh Charles, Morena Baccarin, Dean Winters, Michael Rispoli and Jason Jones round out the cast, while several people who knew DeLorean are interviewed throughout the film. Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce co-directed the film, which was written by Dan Greeney and Alexandra Orton.

The trailer opens with DeLorean's son Zachary stating that he's surprised that a feature-length film was not yet made about his late father's life. "He's got cocaine, hot chicks, sports cars, bombed-out buildings, Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, FBI agents and hard-core drug dealers," he says.

The trailer cuts to a clip of Baldwin as the auto executive. Onscreen text explains that the project is a "feature film documentary making of re-enactment" of DeLorean's career, whom one interviewee calls "the leading man Hollywood producers dream of."

Glimpses of DoLorean's personal life are touched on, including his marriage to supermodel Cristina Ferrare. In addition to real clips of the former couple, Baccarin takes on the role of Ferrare in the re-enactment scenes.

Their daughter Kathryn Ann says that everything changed for her father when he began the DeLorean Car Company. Clips of Baldwin re-enacting DeLorean's pitch for the company play alongside interviews from people who have connections to the real DeLorean.

Drama ensues when DeLorean is arrested for trafficking cocaine. Clips of the film's re-enactments play alongside documentary-style interviews and real news coverage clips about the arrest.

The trailer begins to wrap up when Baldwin appears in court as the businessman. In the clip, he reasserts his innocence and claims that the FBI framed him.

"When does DeLorean get to a point where he could've turned back?" asks Baldwin, who also appears as himself in the film.

It was announced Tuesday that Framing John DeLorean will have its world premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, which runs April 24-May 5 in New York City. The film will later be in theaters and on VOD on June 7.

Watch the full trailer above.