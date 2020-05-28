France Plans to Reopen Movie Theaters on June 22

Spectators in their vehicle attend a drive-in movie screening of 'ET' in the French riviera city of Cannes on May 20, 2020.

Cinemas in the country are allowed to slowly begin operating again after the government issued strict COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

France will allow cinemas to reopen on June 22, the government disclosed on Thursday.

The move was part of a general relaxing of lockdown measures unveiled amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Like in many other countries, the majority of businesses in the country, including cinemas, were shuttered due to the pandemic.

Under the new measures, cinemas will be allowed to re-open but admissions will be limited per screen, and patrons will be required to maintain a prescribed distance between one another.

The moves follow similarly cautious re-openings in Norway and the Czech Republic.