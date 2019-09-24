France’s Orange Joins Mediapro for Spanish Horror Series

The series tell the tale of a group of youngsters who disappear while trekking the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route.

French telecoms giant Orange and Spanish audiovisual group Mediapro have signed a deal to produce their first dramatic series in Spain, a tale or terror about a group of youngsters who disappear while trekking the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route,

In an announcement Tuesday, Mediapro said the story’s narrative will be told from the “found footage” technique using images from the hikers’ mobile phones discovered after they go missing.

Filming is to begin within the next several weeks in northern Spain where the ancient Camino de Santiago route is located and which attracts tens of thousands of hikers making their way to the city of Santiago de Compostela, where the body of Jesus’ disciple, St. James, is said to be buried.

The Mediapro Studio, Mediapro’s content producer, will handle production through its partner, 100 Balas, which boasts a solid track record in comedy series Vota Juan, Olmos y Robles and Pepe’s Beach Bar which have been sold to several Spanish channels.

Veteran Spanish screenwriter Jose A. Perez Ledo is the showrunner for the still untitled series. He is to announce further details on the project later this week at a television series festival in Barcelona, Mediapro said. .

The Mediapro Studio has offices in almost 60 countries on four continents, 14 of which develop and produce content and has launched 34 series so far this year with a global investment of 200 million euros ($220 million) for series, movies, entertainment programs and documentaries.