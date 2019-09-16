France's CanalPlus to Integrate Netflix in Partnership

The French pay-TV service will make the streamer available on its set-top boxes starting in October.

France's CanalPlus and Netflix have joined forces, with the pay-TV service set to offer the streamer to its subscribers starting next month.

The rollout will begin in France on Oct. 15 with other territories, including Poland, soon to follow, the companies said in an announcement Monday.

Netflix will be available on CanalPlus' set-top boxes, in an arrangement that's similar to the deal Netflix launched with Sky in the U.K. last year.

The Netflix bundle will launch at $16.50 (15 euros) per month, in addition to the CanalPlus cinema and series package for a total of $38.50 (35 euros) per month. Also included among the 20 channels in the package is Orange's OCS movie channel, which carries HBO shows, and CanalPlus' own Canal+Series SVOD service, which carries Showtime and FX shows, launched earlier this year.

“We're excited to work with CanalPlus, one of Europe's leading media companies. We both share a love of entertainment, and this partnership will make it easy for CanalPlus customers to get the complete Netflix experience and with only one bill,” said Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. “We're committed to helping more people access a diverse range of content from creators all around the world both on Netflix and through our partnership with CanalPlus.”

"We are very pleased to partner with Netflix to offer our subscribers the richest movies and series bundle on the market,” added CanalPlus CEO Maxime Saada. “This offer complements our all-around offer of first-run movies, major live sports events, world-class series, including our original creations. It also helps us further consolidate our position as a key aggregator of content and services.”

CanalPlus increased its spending on series from $66 million to $100 million to create new shows, in what has been seen as an effort to compete with international streamers such as Netflix. The company has recently launched similar partnerships with BeIN Sport and RMC Sport as it seeks to diversify popular content, as it tries to stop the loss of subscribers in France.

The group lost 68,000 subscribers in France in the second quarter of the year in results posted in July, with a year-on-year loss of 263,000 subscribers. It's remained profitable with growth in overseas territories, including Africa and Asia. But CanalPlus announced it was cutting nearly 500 jobs as part of company-wide restructuring in July.