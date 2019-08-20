Felony Charge Dropped Against Alleged Thief of Frances McDormand's Oscar

The incident happened during the Governors Ball after the 90th Academy Awards.

The man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar last year had the felony charged dropped against him on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Diest Attorney's office told The Hollywood Reporter that Terry Bryant is off the hook.

The 48-year-old Bryant had been charged with felony theft after he was accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at the Governors Ball after the 90th Academy Awards.

"The District Attorney’s Office today told the court that we are unable to proceed at this time. The defense moved to dismiss the case, and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta dismissed it," according to a statement to THR.

It is unclear exactly why the case was dropped.

A tuxedo-wearing Bryant was accused of taking the trophy which the actress put on a table and allegedly pretending the award was his, even posting a since-deleted video of himself with the statuette on social media.

Bryant was out on $20,000 bail.

A rep for the actress could not be immediately reached for comment.