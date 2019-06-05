'Grown-ish' Star Francia Raisa Addresses Her Open Letter to Constance Wu

"The fact that 'Crazy Rich Asians' worked meant so much for all of us. The fact that 'Little' is working means so much. The fact that Gina Rodriguez is doing what she's doing means so much because it's opening so many doors. I just wanted to put that into perspective for her," Raisa said of Wu.

Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu turned herself into a meme last month after her less-than-pleased reaction to her ABC comedy's renewal. Grown-ish star Francia Raisa penned an open letter to Wu on Twitter, addressing what Wu's career "symbolizes for me and the opportunities it has afforded for minority women in Hollywood."

"A network took a chance on a show and you are now a part of history by starring in it. Just as a studio took a chance on a movie and you broke the glass ceiling," Raisa wrote on Twitter regarding the success of Crazy Rich Asians. "I'm sorry you had to turn down a job but thanks to you, that job is now an option to another Asian-American actress."

Raisa addressed her letter during a sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio, saying, "I just wanted to put a bit of perspective out there."

"She's done so much. The fact that Crazy Rich Asians worked meant so much for all of us. The fact that Little is working means so much. The fact that Gina Rodriguez is doing what she’s doing means so much because it's opening so many doors," she said. "I just wanted to put that into perspective for her. And I was going back and forth. I don't even know if she saw it, but I just wanted to say, 'Hey, this is what you did for me, so this sucks, but thank you.'"

Raisa also discussed the return of Grown-ish, with the second half of season two premiering tonight on Freeform. Audiences previously saw part one end with Zoey (Yara Shahidi) about to find out about the relationship between her best friend Ana (Raisa) and her ex Aaron (Trevor Jackson).

"It's just a lot to take in, so I can imagine her feelings are all over the place, and angry and confused," Raisa said of Zoe’s reaction.

She goes on to tease the future of Ana and Aaron’s relationship as the season progresses, saying, "There's a little twist that happens towards the end of the season. A little twist that I’m curious to see how the audience reacts to it. But as an artist, I had a lot of fun bringing this to the table."

Grown-ish returns tonight at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

