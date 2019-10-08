Francis Ford Coppola Signs With CAA

He is next set to direct his passion project, ‘Megalopolis’

CAA has signed Francis Ford Coppola, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The legendary filmmaker has six Academy Awards, including sweeping the Oscars in 1975 for writing, directing and producing The Godfather: Part II. He has 14 Oscar nominations in total.

Coppola’s next project is his longtime passion project Megalopolis, about a New York master architect and city planner who seeks to realize his utopian vision. CAA Media Finance will help the film find financing and also will represent the sale of its distribution rights.

Megalopolis will be produced by American Zoetrope, the banner that he founded with George Lucas in 1969. On Oct. 18, Coppola, whose iconic credits in addition to The Godfather trilogy include The Conversation, Apocalypse Now, The Outsiders, The Cotton Club and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, will receive the Lumiere Award at the Lumiere Festival in France.

Coppola continues to be represented by attorney Barry Hirsch at Hirsch Wallerstein.