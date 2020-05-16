Frank Bielec, 'Trading Spaces' Designer, Dies at 72

TLC paid tribute to the designer on its social media, writing "We will miss and remember him fondly, his quirky style and wonderful sense of humor."

Frank Bielec, a designer on the TLC series Trading Spaces, has died. He was 72.

The Discovery owned channel shared the news of Bielec's death on Saturday morning with a post on Twitter.

"A sad day for the TLC family as we learn of the passing of beloved 'Trading Spaces' designer Frank Bielec. We will miss and remember him fondly, his quirky style and wonderful sense of humor. We share our love and condolences with the entire Bielec family at this difficult time," TLC said.

Bielec’s wife Judy told TMZ he died at a Houston hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Apart of the home decorating series' original run from 2000 to 2008, Bielec was one of the main designers who helped neighbors redesign a room in another person's home. He also appeared in the 2018 reboot, as well as contributed to spinoff series such as Trading Spaces: Family and Trading Spaces: Home Free.

Vern Yip, a fellow Trading Spaces designer, posted a tribute to Bielec on Twitter. "Lovely Frank Bielec passed away today from complications following a heart attack. Funny, wise, nice and talented, he always lent perspective and levity to every situation. Thank you for always being kind to me. I will miss you dearly friend," he wrote.