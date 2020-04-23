New York Rapper Fred the Godson Dies at 35 Due to Coronavirus Complications

Fred's good friend and collaborator Jaquae honored the MC, writing, "Sleep in peace my brother.... You'll never be forgotten. LOVE U MAN."

New York rapper Fred the Godson (born Fredrick Thomas) has died at age 35 from COVID-19.

The news was confirmed by friend DJ Self, who wrote that Fred "was loved ... never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother." Fred's good friend and collaborator Jaquae also honored the MC, writing, "Sleep in peace my brother.... You'll never be forgotten. LOVE U MAN. I have so much things to say but I'm lost right now."

Fred the Godson was featured in hip-hop magazine XXL's 2011 Freshman class.

A spokesperson for the South Bronx rapper could not be reached for comment at press time.

His publicist on Wednesday told The Source that the MC remained in intensive care after his fever peaked earlier at 105 degrees and that his heart and vital signs were showing improvement, though his kidney function was seriously impacted due to complications from COVID-19. Fred was reportedly at higher risk as a result of his asthma. Earlier this month, he was hospitalized and was relying on a ventilator to breathe.

On April 6, Fred posted a picture in which he held up a closed fist as he breathed with the help of supplemental oxygen, writing, "I'm in here with this [COVID] 19 shit! Please keep me in y'all prayers!!!"

His longtime partner and the mother of their two children, makeup artist LeeAnn Jemmott, told XXL on April 10 that she was confident he was "going to make it" and that he was being weaned off the ventilator, which has been at the center of many news stories about the pandemic ravaging the U.S. due to the shortage of the potentially life-saving devices.

"He is fighting and he is winning," Jemmott said. "He has no sign of infection. His heart is strong and working well. His kidneys have been affected, but as of today, he has started dialysis to clean the toxins out of his blood. Fred is going to make it. God is good!"

Godson is the latest musician to die as a result of the novel coronavirus, joining an increasingly long list that includes John Prine, Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger, Joe Diffie, Matthew Seligman, Lee Konitz, Ellis Marsalis, John "Bucky" Pizzarelli, Wallace Roney, Alan Merrill, Manu Dibango and DJ Black N Mild, among others. To date, the coronavirus has killed more than 48,000 and sickened nearly 868,000 in the U.S.

