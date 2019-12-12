Fred Rogers Productions Promotes Ellen Doherty to Chief Creative Officer

She will manage an expanding portfolio of children's content across multiple platforms while supervising a team of creative professionals.

After joining Fred Rogers Productions in 2016 as executive in charge of production, Ellen Doherty has been promoted to chief creative officer. In the newly created position, she will manage an expanding portfolio of children's content across multiple platforms while supervising a team of creative professionals.

Paul Siefken, president and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions, praised Doherty.

"Ellen is a creative dynamo who has done a fantastic job expanding our 'neighborhood' with extraordinary content," said Siefken. "From her oversight of our award-winning portfolio to exceptional new projects in development, Ellen has been instrumental at every stage of the creative process, and we'll continue to benefit from her know-how and talent."

The company has won nearly 60 awards, including Daytime Emmys for shows like Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Odd Squads and Peg + Cat since Doherty joined the team. During her time at the company, Doherty created the preschool series Through the Woods and served as head writer and executive producer. She went on to get nominated for a Primetime Emmy for the 50th anniversary tribute to Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

"Being part of the Fred Rogers Productions team and its commitment to develop and deliver top-quality educational media for kids and families is a true joy," said Doherty. "I'm excited about the milestones we've achieved with our current series and look forward to introducing audiences to our new projects, which will provide them with even more outstanding content to engage with and learn from together."

The production company was initially founded by Fred Rogers in 1971 and went on to produce hundreds of episodes of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood for PBS. In the years following, the nonprofit created new children's programming meant to engage and support social, emotional and behavioral health.