Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Carell and More Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute to "Incomparable" Fred Willard

The clever comic actor, who died Friday, played clueless characters to perfection on 'Fernwood 2 Night,' 'Everybody Loves Raymond' and 'Modern Family.'

Fred Willard, the Emmy-nominated actor who played clueless characters to perfection on Fernwood 2 Night and Everybody Loves Raymond, died Friday. He was 86.

In the wake of his death, Hollywood figures have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor, who was known for such roles as Ed Harken in the two Anchorman films and received Emmy nominations for portraying Hank MacDougall, the conservative father-in-law of Brad Garrett's Robert, on Everybody Loves Raymond and for playing Frank Dunphy, father of Ty Burrell's Phil, on Modern Family.

On Twitter, Jamie Lee Curtis shared a clip from Willard's 2000 comedy Best in Show while writing: "How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard."

Steve Carell, who starred alongside Willard in both Anchorman films, remembered Willard for being "the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man."

Christina Applegate, also a fellow Anchorman actor, wrote she was "gutted" over the news of his death. "His immense talent and kindness will never be forgotten. We love you Fred Willard. Thank you for the decades of laughter."

Kathy Griffin tweeted about the first time getting to work with the "legendary" Fred Willard. "Ironically it was a table reading for a Drama/comedy play. I was still in The Groundlings in those days. He looked right in my eyes when we had dialogue. Oh and funny as f**k."

See more reactions to Willard's death below.

RIP Fred Willard ..you were incomparable — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 16, 2020

My heart is heavy at the news of #FredWillard’s passing. What a kind man and what a glorious talent. There was no one funnier on earth. My family was lucky to be welcomed into his orbit. He and his wife Mary were superb hosts—generous to a fault. Can’t believe they’re both gone. pic.twitter.com/C0pGXgX4ms — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) May 16, 2020

There was no man sweeter or funnier. We were so lucky to know Fred Willard and will miss his many visits https://t.co/joHM39o8k4 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2020

Such a sad day. We’ve lost #FredWillard and he will be missed. He was in our “Aristocrats” and killed. He’ll always be “Fernwood Tonight” to me, inventing modern comedy with #MartinMull. Fred never winked, he played the comedy pure. Genius. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/AZ0IrIrQyA — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) May 16, 2020