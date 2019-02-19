Celebrate the Oscars With Champagne and a "Bagel Tower" at Freedman's Pop-Up

Silver Lake's coolest Jewish deli will make the journey west of the 405 to pop up for Oscar weekend brunch service at Avec Nous at the Viceroy L'Ermitage in Beverly Hills.

Cult Silver Lake deli Freedman's is bringing their award-winning, new school Jewish comfort food to Beverly Hills to celebrate the end of awards season. The Eastside hipster hangout, known for its brisket and “Toronto style” bagels (a smaller, lighter and fluffier bagel variation), will be taking over the kitchen at the Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills restaurant, Avec Nous, for brunch from Saturday through Monday.

"Silver Lake is a bit far for many Westsiders, so we thought, 'Why not go to them?'” says co-owner Jonah Freedman. “We also thought that Oscars weekend would be a particularly fun time to do so. There's such a great energy to the city during the Oscars and we wanted to channel that excitement and buzz by bringing in a new dining experience to a classic space.”

Named the fourth-best new restaurant in the country by Bon Appetit last year, Freedman's will be serving the deli's legendary bagel towers (beloved by the late Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold), babka sticky buns, smoked fish, potato latkes, eggs and caviar along with other "new school" Jewish comfort food standouts including corned beef tongue hash and kippered salmon pancakes with creme fraiche and maple syrup.

For Freedman’s foray west of the 405, its iconic smoking lady logo, designed by tattoo artist Aron Dubois, has also been given a tongue-in-cheek redesign, smoking three cigarettes at once and joined by her infinitely more glamorous Beverly Hills counterpart, the Avec Nous “lady.” It's a perfect example of the Paris-bistro-meets-your-Jewish-grandma vibe that has made the spot a Los Angeles destination. With no plans to open a permanent Freedman's West yet, you had best make reservations here for the pop-up.

Avec Nous x Freedman’s at Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, 9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills.