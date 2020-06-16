Freestyle Releasing Takes Romantic Drama '2 Hearts'

The indie feature by director Lance Hool is set for a Sept. 11 theatrical release.

Freestyle Releasing has picked up the romantic drama 2 Hearts, which stars Jacob Elordi, Tiera Skovbye, Adan Canto and Radha Mitchell.

A Sept. 11, 2020 theatrical release is set for the indie feature by director Lance Hool. 2 Hearts is based on the true stories of Leslie and Jorge Bacardi of the Bacardi rum empire and Christopher Gregory and his act of organ donation kindness.

"We believe 2 Hearts is the kind of heartwarming and uplifting love story that audiences need right now and will want to experience," Freestyle’s head of acquisitions Chris Charalambous said in a statement on Tuesday.

2 Hearts is directed by Hool from a screenplay by Veronica Hool and Robin U. Russin. The producer credits are shared by Conrad Hool and Lance Hool.

Executive producers are Aaron Au, Shawn Williamson and Veronica Hool.