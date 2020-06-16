MOVIES Freestyle Releasing Takes Romantic Drama '2 Hearts' 8:14 AM PDT 6/16/2020 by Etan Vlessing FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Freestyle Releasing '2 Hearts' The indie feature by director Lance Hool is set for a Sept. 11 theatrical release. Freestyle Releasing has picked up the romantic drama 2 Hearts, which stars Jacob Elordi, Tiera Skovbye, Adan Canto and Radha Mitchell. A Sept. 11, 2020 theatrical release is set for the indie feature by director Lance Hool. 2 Hearts is based on the true stories of Leslie and Jorge Bacardi of the Bacardi rum empire and Christopher Gregory and his act of organ donation kindness. "We believe 2 Hearts is the kind of heartwarming and uplifting love story that audiences need right now and will want to experience," Freestyle’s head of acquisitions Chris Charalambous said in a statement on Tuesday. 2 Hearts is directed by Hool from a screenplay by Veronica Hool and Robin U. Russin. The producer credits are shared by Conrad Hool and Lance Hool. Executive producers are Aaron Au, Shawn Williamson and Veronica Hool. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Etan Vlessing THRnews@thr.com etanvlessing