Fremantle Adapting 'The Robber Baron's Daughter' Under Deal With Three Tables

'Picnic at Hanging Rock' writer Beatrix Christian will adapt the Jamila Gavin novel as the first project in a development deal between Fremantle and new shingle Three Tables Productions.

Fremantle, part of Bertelsmann's RTL Group, will adapt Jamila Gavin's award-winning mystery thriller The Robber Baron’s Daughter as a TV series, the company said Tuesday.

Beatrix Christian, a writer on Fremantle's limited series Picnic at Hanging Rock, will adapt Gavin's 2008 novel for the small screen. Fremantle’s creative director for global drama, Christian Vesper, will act as executive producer.

The Robber Baron’s Daughter tells the story of a rich girl living a sheltered life of privilege who disobeys her powerful father to investigate the disappearance of her tutor, only to uncover a secret criminal underworld of human trafficking.

The series will be the first project under a new development deal between Fremantle and Three Tables Productions, the new drama shingle set up by David Chikwe, Himesh Kar and JT Wong. They are joined by development assistant Holly Boyden.

Chikwe was formerly the head of development at Leopard Pictures, where he co-created such series as the CBBC show Eve and the BBC's Missing. Kar was previously a senior exec at the U.K. Film Council, responsible for selecting and overseeing the development, financing and production of such films as Oscar-winning documentary Man on Wire and Ken Loach's The Wind That Shakes the Barley. Wong has a background in both investment — as a principle of family investment firm MCM Capital — and production, with credits including BBC Saturday morning show The Mysti Show.

September Films founder and DCD Media CEO David Green will act as chairman of Three Tables.

“At Three Tables Productions we want to tell stories you can’t find anywhere else," said Wong. "That’s not just about finding great source material but also getting it out to the widest possible audience. With The Robber Baron’s Daughter, Jamila Gavin wrote a page-turning thriller that was originally for younger readers, yet its themes are incredibly grown-up and relevant, making it perfect for adapting into a drama series."

In addition to The Robber Baron’s Daughter, Three Tables are also adapting Dr Richard Shepherd's best-selling memoir Unnatural Causes as a procedural drama series. Simon Block (The Eichmann Show) is attached as a writer.