Fremantle Names Sky Italia's Andrea Scrosati as Group COO

Scrosati has been involved in commissioning the likes of 'The Young Pope' and George Clooney's 'Catch-22.'

Andrea Scrosati has been appointed group COO of Fremantle, the indie TV giant behind American Idol, America's Got Talent and American Gods, which last week was renamed from FremantleMedia.

The exec, currently EVP programming at Sky Italia, will succeed Sangeeta Desai, who earlier this year decided to step down from her role as COO and CEO emerging markets after more than five years.

Reporting to Fremantle group CEO Jennifer Mullin, Andrea will have board level responsibility for central group functions including strategy, M&A, legal and business affairs, as well as the company's operations across Southern Europe (Italy, Spain, France and Portugal), Brazil, Mexico and Israel and its U.K. scripted label Euston Films.

"I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Andrea to Fremantle," said Mullin. "His deep understanding of audiences, his global mindset, his track-record of taking bold risks, and his world-class creative and commercial acumen are all going to be invaluable as we embark on an increasingly ambitious path to growth."

Since joining Sky Italia in 2007, Scrosati has being involved in commissioning shows including The Young Pope and, more recently, Zero Zero Zero from Stefano Sollima and George Clooney's Catch-22 drama series.

He joins Fremantle in November and will be based in the company’s global headquarters in London. He will remain chair of Vision Distribution, the JV movie distribution company set up in 2016 between Sky Italia and five independent Italian production companies, including Wildside.