Fremantle, Syco and Hunan TV Developing Global 'Got Talent' Series for China

Produced for the China market, the new show will bring together fan-favorite acts from more than 30 of the 'Got Talent' franchises around the globe.

International television powerhouses Fremantle, Syco Entertainment and Hunan TV unveiled a partnership Monday to co-develop a 13-part series for China that will be based on the hit Got Talent format.

A primetime production targeting the China market, the new show will bring together fan-favorite acts from over 30 of the Got Talent franchises around the globe. The international all-star performers will face off for filming in Hunan, with the winner claiming the title of "China’s World Champion of Got Talent," which will come with "an equally impressive winner’s grand prize," the partners said.

The series will be known locally as Dian Feng Zhi Lu — World’s Got Talent in Chinese — and will premiere on Hunan TV in April.

Fremantle China's CEO Vivian Yin said the project is inspired by One Belt One Road, Chinese president Xi Jinping's global trade and infrastructure project. "It will celebrate the cultural diversity and stories of ordinary people with extraordinary talents together on the world’s biggest stage in Changsha, China," Yin said. "We are thrilled that our partners Hunan TV and Syco Entertainment share the same vision."

The Got Talent format was created by Simon Cowell and is co-owned by Syco Entertainment and Fremantle. The companies say the reality format has been watched by an estimated 900 million people worldwide, with 71 local versions already produced and aired across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle-East, Africa and the Americas.

"This format has already entertained a global audience of almost a billion and we are delighted to have Hunan TV commission this exciting production with our Fremantle partners, which will showcase a variety of Chinese acts as well as the very best of our Got Talent global family," added Abi Doyle, vp international productions at Syco Entertainment.