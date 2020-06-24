French Anti-Racism Activist Assa Traoré to Get BET International Global Good Award

"This award is an acknowledgement of four years of struggle," says Traoré. "They won’t erase my little brother’s name, this award will make his name resonate even louder."

French anti-racism activist Assa Traoré will be honored with the BET International Global Good Award during this weekend's international airing of the BET Awards.

Since the death of her brother Adama in 2016 while in police custody, Traoré has worked to uncover the truth about his death, hold police accountable, and advocate for Black lives through the "Justice for Adama" movement. (The official medical report listed heart failure as his cause of death, but a second autopsy, commissioned independently of law enforcement, listed asphyxiation from sustained pressure as the cause of death.)

The Global Good Award is BET International’s recognition of "public figures who use their platform for social responsibility and goodness while demonstrating a commitment to the welfare of the global Black community." Traoré joins such past honorees as artist and philanthropist Akon and U.K.-based activist Chakabars.

"Since her brother Adama was asphyxiated to death in a police station on his 24th birthday in 2016, Traoré has been leading the fight to find out the truth about what happened to her brother," BET said. "Adama’s death, having been compared to the recent death of George Floyd, has sparked protests all across France, and Assa has worked tirelessly to shine a light on racial injustice and police brutality."

Said Traoré: "This award is an acknowledgement of four years of struggle. They won’t erase my little brother’s name, this award will make his name resonate even louder. My brother will be associated with the history of BET. Through his name and BET we keep fighting for our Black brothers all over the world."

Internationally, the awards show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am Central African Time on Monday, followed by international broadcasts in the U.K. on June 29th at 9 p.m. local time on Monday, as well as on Tuesday in France at 9:45 p.m. and in South Korea at 9 p.m. local time. In the U.S., the BET Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.