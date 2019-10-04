French Court Reopens Luc Besson Rape Investigation

Actress Sand Van Roy filed a judicial appeal after prosecutors dismissed charges earlier this year.

A French court has reopened the investigation of rape charges against Luc Besson, following an appeal by the plaintiff, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Belgian-Dutch actress Sand Van Roy had originally filed a complaint in May 2018 accusing the Lucy director of raping her at a Paris hotel. Besson was not questioned until months later, on Oct. 2 and Dec. 11, 2018. Prosecutors had dropped the case in February citing lack of evidence.

The court has now ordered a new investigation to be opened after Van Roy filed a judicial case. Van Roy's lawyer Francis Szpiner first revealed the information to AFP, and posted the news on Twitter.

A lawyer for Besson told THR that he continues to deny all charges. "We are hopeful that the investigating judge who will look at the case will come to the same conclusions as the prosecutor," Besson's lawyer Thierry Marembert said. "Mr. Besson continues to be at [the investigators'] disposal."

Following Van Roy's initial complaint, eight additional women came forward saying they had been assaulted or harassed by the director over the years. Besson's EuropaCorp has struggled in the wake of the charges.