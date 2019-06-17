Legendary Sets Adaptation of French Thriller 'The Perfect Nanny'

Why Not and Pan-Européenne, which are currently in post-production on the French-language adaptation, will also produce.

Legendary Entertainment his picked up the rights to The Perfect Nanny, with plans to develop the French novel into a feature.

Author Leila Slimani is behind the book, which follows mother-of-two Myriam, who decides to return to work as a lawyer. When she and her husband look for the perfect nanny for their son and daughter, they find find Louise: a quiet, polite, devoted woman who sings to the children, cleans the family’s chic apartment, stays late without complaint, and hosts enviable kiddie parties. But as the couple and the nanny become more dependent on one another, jealousy, resentment, and suspicions mount, shattering the idyllic tableau.

Legendary will produce the movie with Why Not and Pan-Européenne, which are currently in post-production on the French-language adaptation of the novel.

Pascal Caucheteux of Why Not and Phillippe Gordeau of Pan-Européenne will produce, Legendary's Mary Parent. Why Not's Rosa Attab and Legendary's Ali Mendes will executive produce, along with Slimani. Deborah Kaufmann, vp of Literary Affairs, will also oversee for Legendary.

The Perfect Nanny was originally published by in France via Gallimard in 2016 and received France’s highest literary prize, the Prix Goncourt. It was later in the U.S. via Penguin in 2018, being named one of the New York Times Book Review’s 10 best books of the year.