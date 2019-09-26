French Patisserie Ladurée Goes Vegan in Beverly Hills

Plant-based chef Matthew Kenney has revamped the stylish Parisian bakery's 90210 menu, as of today, to offer dairy-free macarons, eggless omelets and more.

As a follow-up to adding hemp macarons to its Los Angeles menu, stylish Parisian patisserie Ladurée is turning over another new (and green) leaf. The Hollywood-beloved French eatery, known for its pastel-colored macarons — Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Martha Stewart and Blake Lively are just a few starry fans — has tapped plant-based chef and author Matthew Kenney to revamp the entire menu at its Beverly Hills outpost, which is going entirely vegan as of Thursday. The experimental move marks Ladurée's first completely dairy- and meat-free location in the world.

Breakfast favorites including the French and avocado toasts ($10.50 to $15), omelets and benedicts ($15 to $17), as well as signature dishes and sandwiches such as croque-monsieur, burgers and vol-au-vent remain on the menu — sans eggs (swapped for a you-won't-believe-it's-not-real tofu alternative), cheese (replaced by a cashew-based option) or meats. Ladurée's beloved macarons, pastries and viennoiseries are also now all dairy-free, oui!

The partnership happened "very organically" after Ladurée USA co-president Elisabeth Holder Raberin reached out to Kenney via direct message on Instagram earlier this spring, she tells The Hollywood Reporter. Raberin convinced brother and co-president David Holder (both siblings maintain an "almost vegan" diet) to meet with Kenney at the garden of the company's SoHo location in New York, where the trio discussed everything from veganism to the climate crisis.

The decision to launch the cruelty-free menu at the North Beverly Drive eatery — rather than in Ladurée's hometown of Paris — was a sort of "mini-revolution" to invest in the iconic 150-year-old brand and "make it last for the next 150 years while still respecting its DNA." Select vegan macaron flavors will also be available at the brand's other L.A. locations, including at The Grove and Americana at Brand.

The culinary house was founded in 1892 by Louis Ernest Ladurée and has become a favorite in the film and fashion worlds. (The colorful confections appeared in Sofia Coppola's 2006 film, Marie Antoinette.) Ladurée recently opened its fourth L.A. location at Mansur Gavriel's Melrose Place boutique (the bakery also whipped up sweet treats for the cult-favorite label's fall 2018 runway show) and has teamed with Lanvin, Christian Louboutin, Marni, John Galliano, Pucci, Vera Wang and many other luxury brands.

The new animal-free menu also coincides with the launch of Ladurée's superfood macarons (which are not vegan) that include flavors such as green tea matcha and moringa, pomegranate chocolate, baobab mango passion and almond lucuma. The offerings come in a just-launched eco-friendly box made of cocoa pod paper without plastic or glue.

Ladurée, 311 North Beverly Blvd., Beverly Hills; laduree.fr