French Prosecutors Dismiss Rape Case Against Luc Besson

A woman filed a complaint in May 2018 accusing the director of drugging and raping her. The prosecutor's office said Monday that investigators didn't find evidence of a rape.

The Paris prosecutor's office has dropped rape charges against director Luc Besson after an investigation failed to turn up evidence to support a woman's allegation.

Belgian-Dutch actress Sand Van Roy filed a complaint in May 2018 accusing the 59-year-old director of drugging and raping her at Le Bristol Paris hotel.

Lawyers for Besson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the charges had been dropped. "Mr. Luc Besson has satisfactorily noted the decision of the Prosecutor to dismiss the charges brought by Ms. Sand Van Roy, which he has always formally denied. This decision comes after a very thorough survey conducted by the prosecutor with which he fully cooperated."

The statement went on to read that Besson "regretted that some, fortunately a minority, had hastened to condemn him and he thanks all those whose constant support enabled him to face these difficult months."

Van Roy came forward with her claim in May, following an on-off relationship with the director. At the time the actress, who had a role in Besson's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, said the director had put something in her tea and she lost consciousness. However, blood tests did not indicate that Van Roy had been drugged.

Following the report, eight other women came forward with various accusations of sexual abuse and harassment from rape to inappropriate behavior against the director in a series of investigative reports by news site Mediapart.