European Film Awards: French Titles Dominate Animation Nominations

'I Lost My Body' and 'Bunuel in the Labyrinth of Turtles' are among the high-profile titles up for the award set to be handed out on Dec. 7 in Berlin.

Spanish festival hit Bunuel in the Labyrinth of Turtles will compete against three French co-productions for best European animated film at the upcoming European Film Awards.

The French films have also toured the festival circuit. French director Jeremy Clapin's I Lost My Body premiered in competition in Cannes' Critic's Week, where it won the top prize and was picked up by Netflix. The tale of a severed hand looking for its home was produced by Marc du Pontavice.

Romanian director Anca Damian teamed with Belgian artist Brecht Evens for Marona's Fantastic Tale, a French-language chronicle of a puppy who never quite gets the love she deserves. The film premiered in Annecy, where GKIDS acquired North American rights. Damian co-produced the film with Ron Dyens and Tomas Leyers.

The third French co-production nominated is The Swallows of Kabul, Zabou Breitman and Elea Gobbe-Mevellec's adaptation of a tale about life under the Taliban in Afghanistan. The film, produced by Reginald de Guillebon, is playing in the Animation Is Film Festival in Los Angeles, which runs from Oct. 18-20.

Bunuel in the Labyrinth of Turtles offers an animated "making of" legendary director Luis Bunuel's groundbreaking 1933 documentary Land Without Bread. The film, co-written and directed by Salvador Simo, was a finalist in Spain's pre-selection for this year's foreign-language Oscar. Manuel Cristobal, Jose Fernandez de Vega and Bruno Felix produced the Spain-Netherlands co-production.

The more than 3,600 members of the European Film Academy will select the winner, which will be announced at the 32nd edition of the awards ceremony on Dec. 7 in Berlin.