'Fresh off the Boat' Author Eddie Huang Teams With Propagate to Produce Immigrant Food Series

The restaurateur will host 'Cash Only,' a series that will explore the hot-button issues of immigration and multiculturalism by visiting immigrant kitchens across America and abroad.

Propagate and restauranteur/Fresh off the Boat author Eddie Huang are teaming up to produce an immigrant-focused food show that will explore the topical issues of immigration and multiculturalism.

The original series, titled Cash Only, will follow Huang on his journeys to the immigrant kitchens of the U.S. and abroad, celebrating both immigrant food culture as well as its contribution to American life.

“Eddie Huang is a global storyteller with who has primal and firsthand experience of the importance and tireless contributions of immigrants to our culture,” Propogate’s Ben Silverman and Howard Owens said in a press release announcing the project.

Huang’s interest in telling immigrant stories proved a huge success with ABC’s Fresh off the Boat, starring Randall Park and Constance Wu, which was based on his New York Times best-selling book of the same name. Huang has also tackled the issue of immigration, race and multiculturalism for Viceland.

Cash Only will be produced by Propagate with Huang, Silverman, Owens and Brett-Patrick Jenkins serving as executive producers.

Propogate’s other upcoming projects include Apple’s first original series, Planet of the Apps, featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, will.i.am, Jessica Alba and Gary Vaynerchuk, and Nov 13: Attack on Paris for Netflix, directed by the Naudet Brothers.