Fresh Island Festival in Croatia Evacuated Due to Massive Fire

Concertgoers at Fresh Island Festival on Croatia's Zrće beach have evacuated the premises following a massive fire breaking out late Monday.

Though no cause of the fire has been revealed, the festival posted an official statement on Facebook, noting, "We have paused tonight’s performance under instruction from the police and fire service as a safety precaution. Security have escorted fans to the beach and parking behind Noa Club and will direct people to shuttle buses leaving from the top of Noa Club parking near the main road to take people to Novalja town."

They also added,"The safety of everyone at the festival is our utmost priority and we appreciate everyone’s patience during this time."

Tyga was scheduled to headline the show at Papaya nightclub on Monday night, along with U.K. rapper NOT3S. Billboard has reached out to Tyga's reps for comment, and NOT3S took to Twitter to let waiting fans know that festival organizers were "saying I can't perform."

Festivalgoers took to Twitter to share dramatic video and photos of the inferno on Zrće beach. See some of the footage below.

The wildfire at Fresh Island Festival right now is mad. Whole thing been locked off pic.twitter.com/qUCu2QPodw — Chloe Foskett (@ChloeeeeF) July 16, 2019

Fresh Island is lit. I mean on fire pic.twitter.com/g4GXsfQXfF — 9bills.co.uk (@9bills) July 15, 2019

