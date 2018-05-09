David Gordon Green in Talks to Direct Universal's 'Friday Night Lights' Film

The 'Pineapple Express' director is set to helm the drama inspired by the book, 2004 film and subsequent NBC TV show.

David Gordon Green is in final negotiations to direct Universal Pictures' reimagining of Friday Night Lights, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Universal says the drama is inspired by the original book, which spawned the 2004 Universal film and the subsequent Emmy-winning NBC show that ran from 2006 to 2011.

Brian Grazer will produce for Imagine Entertainment.

Executive vp of production Jon Mone and creative executive Lexi Barta will oversee production for Universal. Based on the 1990 book by H.G. Bissinger, Universal originally adapted Friday Night Lights into a feature film that starred Billy Bob Thornton and captured the economically depressed town of Odessa, Texas and its high school football team.

The movie then turned into the Connie Britton-Kyle Chandler TV drama. Green's other movie credits include the Boston Marathon bombing drama Stronger, the coming-of-age drama George Washington and comedies like Pineapple Express and Your Highness.

