Frieda Pinto, Leslie Odom Jr., Orlando Bloom Join John Ridley's 'Needle in a Timestack'

Freida Pinto, Leslie Odom Jr., Orlando Bloom and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in director John Ridley's Needle in a Timestack, with BRON Studios boarding the project as producer.

Ridley is also adapting the film from a Robert Silverberg short story in which a couple work to hold their marriage together in a world where time travel is possible and the past and present are ever-fluctuating. Zanne Devine, David Thwaites, Matt Kennedy and Aaron L. Gilbert are sharing producing credits, while BRON Studios replaces Miramax as the film's producer. Christopher J. Conover, Hope Farley, Jason Cloth and John Ridley are executive producers.

Odom is best known for his star turn in the Broadway musical Hamilton, and he also starred in the Fox film Murder on the Orient Express. The actor is repped by CAA and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer.

Slumdog Millionaire star Pinto is set to appear in Andy Serkis’ upcoming Jungle Book adaptation Mowgli and Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia. She is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment.

Erivo appeared in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple and this fall will star in director Steve McQueen’s Widows and Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale. She is repped by UTA, Authentic and Peikoff Mahan.

Bloom is best known for roles in the Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises and will next be seen in Carnival Row, an eight-part series for Amazon. He is repped by ICM Partners, Lighthouse Management and Media and Independent UK.

Ridley is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Rohner Walerstein.