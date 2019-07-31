'Love, Antosha' Premiere Celebrates the Life of Anton Yelchin

“Love. That is in the title of the movie and it's a movie about love. Love to Anton and love from Anton to others,” Yelchin’s father told The Hollywood Reporter.

It was a somber red carpet on Tuesday night as friends, family and co-stars arrived at the Arclight Theater for the premiere of Love, Antosha, a documentary about the life of actor Anton Yelchin who died in a tragic accident in 2016.

Anton’s parents Viktor and Irina Yelchin were joined on the red carpet by his co-stars and friends such as Charlie Hunam, Sofia Boutella and Drake Doremus, who was a producer of the film.

Doremus directed Yelchin in Like Crazy, one of his breakout roles, and he told THR what Yelchin meant in his life as both a friend and collaborator.

“My relationship with him as a person was more special to me than my working relationship with him. My memories of all the times we were hanging out and making each other laugh and getting serious and deep and intense together," he said. "He had the capacity to go so deep and so silly all at once and that’s my favorite kind of friendship and that’s what he taught me.”

Love, Antosha was directed by Garret Price who spoke to THR about what he hoped people would take away from Yelchin’s life beyond his acting career.

“This movie is an all-encompassing idea of what it means to be an artist and how chaotic it is and the ups and downs and the truth of that experience. I was just forever inspired by him to live life to the fullest — he’s the definition of that. Don’t waste a minute. Call your parents every day. Call your kids every day and just make stuff. Take risk. Don’t worry about failing and just keep pushing forward.”

Yelchin was born in Russia when it was still a part of the Soviet Union, but his parents brought him to America as a baby to escape from the country’s rising anti-Semitism. He was a precocious young child who took quickly to acting and had his first role on ER when he was just ten years old. He did not let a diagnosis of cystic fibrosis hold him back from a career that he loved and he would go on to act in 69 film and TV projects by the time of his death at age 27.

The film also shows the incredibly close relationship that Anton had with both of his parents. His father Viktor told THR what the movie meant to him: “It’s a celebration of his life and we want this legacy to keep going and we want him to be better known to people not only as an actor but as an outstanding human. That’s the whole idea about this movie.”

Viktor also added what he hoped audiences would take away from the movie. “Love. That is in the title of the movie and it’s a movie about love. Love to Anton and love from Anton to others.”

The documentary features interviews with his past costars such as Chris Pine, Jennifer Lawrence and Zoe Saldana, as well as his friends and family. The film’s conclusion was greeted with both tears and applause as those who knew him best said goodbye one more time at the emotional premiere.

Love, Antosha will be released in theaters around the country Aug. 2.