Friends Fight for Survival in First Look at Will Wernick's 'Follow Me'

Voltage Pictures is hoping to scare up some business in Berlin with this low-budget, high-concept horror about an ambitious vlogger who travels with his friends to Moscow and enters a cold world of mystery, excess and danger.

Voltage Pictures is hoping to scare up some business in Berlin with this low-budget, high-concept horror from director Will Wernick, whose 2017 film Escape Room was a solid sales success for Voltage.

Follow Me stars Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as an ambitious vlogger who travels with his friends —including Teen Wolf's Holland Roden, Denzel Whitaker (Black Panther) and Ronen Rubinstein (Orange is the New Black) — to Moscow in a quest for more extreme content for his growing online fan base.

But the group gets more than they bargain for, entering a cold world of mystery, excess, and danger, where the lines between real life and social media are blurred and the group must fight to escape, and survive.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Feb. 8 daily issue at the Berlin Film Festival.