Frieze Los Angeles 2020: Guide to Exhibitions, Events and Parties (Updating)

The contemporary art fair takes over the Paramount lot for its second year in a row (Feb. 13-16), with Felix and Art Los Angeles Contemporary also bowing in Hollywood.

The Fairs:

Frieze Los Angeles

Last year, the inaugural fair welcomed 30,000 visitors and many galleries’ booths sold out. More than 70 galleries are taking part this year in a 62,000-square-foot tent on the Paramount lot. Meanwhile, on the New York City-style backlot, Frieze Projects will present 16 installations, sculptures and performances. And the Film & Talks series will present panel discussions and film screenings. The coveted invite is for the 10 am VIP preview on Thursday, Feb. 13. Paramount Studios, 5515 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. Feb. 13-16. frieze.com.

Felix

Setting up in pool cabanas and hotel rooms at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, the fair — co-founded by former TV exec Dean Valentine, has 60 galleries (up 30 percent from 2019), including Thomas Solomon showing works by Nam June Paik. It also will feature a special exhibition of works by artist Judy Chicago, selected by Transparent’s Jill Soloway. 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles. Feb.13-16. Tickets $20. felixfair.com.

Art Los Angeles Contemporary (ALAC)

Featuring 50 galleries, the ALAC fair has departed Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger moved to the Hollywood Athletic Club for its 11th edition. Tickets $25-$65. Hollywood Athletic Club, 6525 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. Feb. 13-16. artlosangelesfair.com.

Spring/Break Art Show

The fair returns for a sophomore outing in Los Angeles featuring 65 projects and an overall theme of “in excess.” Skylight, ROW DTLA, 757 S. Alameda St., downtown L.A. Feb. 14–16. Valentine's day VIP first look 11 a.m. - 4p.m., tickets $40-$50, Valentine's VIP opening night 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., tickets $30-$50, regular show days Feb. 15 & 16, tickets $25-$50; springbreakartshow.com.

Start Up Art Fair

Focusing on emerging talent, this fair’s fifth iteration includes 80 artists presented in guest rooms at Venice’s Kinney hotel.

Feb.16. 737 W. Washington Blvd., Venice. Feb. 14-16. Tickets $15. startupartfair.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Interior Motives Screening

Neuehouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd. 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Interior Motives, a short film by Natalie Shirinian, explores the relationship between fashion and interior design with leading figures of both worlds including Michele Lamy, Maria Cornejo, Tommy Hilfiger, Ryan Korban, Mary McDonald, Apparatus and Miles Redd. Director Q&A and cocktail reception with Friends of Friends to follow. Invitation only.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Lily Kong

Neuehouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd. 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Landscape artist Lily Kwong hosts a conversation on her unconventional approach to using plant life as an artistic medium. Explore Kwong’s process to reimagine both urban and interior landscapes and her focus on creating a cultural impact through the lens of the natural world. Kwong’s work has been featured on The High Line and in The Whitney Museum shops, Art Basel Miami and Grand Central's iconic Vanderbilt Hall. Invitation only.

Fear Eats the Soil

356 South Mission Rd. 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

A preview of the new project space, Melet DTLA, founded by Bob Melet, presents Fear Eats the Soil, an exhibition featuring new work by Lucien Smith’s creative initiative, STP, through Feb. 17.

Dance Party with Gold Diggers

Neuehouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd. 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Enjoy a dance party to celebrate Frieze Week in Hollywood. Come for dancing and drinks to kick off the Frieze festivities that feature DJ sets by Daniel T (Heat-Wave), Russell Alexander (Babilonia) and Zach Cowie. Invitation only.

Soho Warehouse + BMWi Art Talk

Soho Warehouse, 1000 S Sante Fe Ave 7:30 p.m.- 10 p.m.

BMWi will host an Art Talk with renowned street artist, Futura 2000, joined by Grammy-Award-winning musician Lupe Fiasco and moderated by Arty Nelson. The BMW event focuses on the connection between art, innovation and design. A private dinner will follow the discussion. Invitation only.

Oliver Peoples

737 S. Longwood Dr. 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

In celebration of Paris-Los Angeles, a temporary exhibit curated by Maya Mikelsone for Frieze and hosted at Bridge House LA, a noteworthy new residential project by Dan Brunn Architecture. Valet provided. Invitation only.

The Reality of Making Art as a Woman

Creative Artists Agency, 2000 Avenue of the Stars 6 p.m.- 7 p.m.

A panel discussion with artists Andrea Fraser, Liza Lou, Shinique Smith, and founder of arts-grant nonprofit Anonymous Was a Woman, Susan Unterberg, moderated by Helen Molesworth. Valet provided. Invitation only.

Collecting with Passion

UTA Theater 9336 Civic Center Dr. 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m.

A conversation with collector and UTA board member Peter Benedek, art advisor Nancy Chaikin, Palm Springs Art Museum chief curator and director of curatorial affairs Rochelle Steiner moderated by art advisor Megan Fox Kelly.

Katharina Fritsch Solo Show

Matthew Marks 1062 N Orange Grove 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

This will be Fritsch's first solo show in Los Angeles. The exhibition will debut three new sculptures conceived as an ensemble and made by hand over a period of five years. Shows runs through May 2.

Forever Young

MASS Beverly 9000 Beverly Blvd. 12pm-6pm

An evening celebrating the U.S. debut of "Forever Young," a collaborative sculpture by Maarten Baas and Henge, and the launch of a new project book by MASS Beverly and Henge. Invitation only.

Thursday, Feb. 13

I Won’t Bite Dinner

Neuehouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd 7 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Curated by Brooke Wise, this group exhibition celebrates Tom of Finland’s centennial year, with proceeds going to the Tom of Finland Foundation which serves to protect and promote LGBTQIA art and artists. Work on view will be by Gus Van Sant, Chloe Wise, John Waters, Danny Fox, Mike Kelley and more. Evening includes dinner, an art performance by FlucT, live music with Amen Dunes and DJ sets with Mia Carucci, Zumi Rosow and special guests. Invitation only.

House of Yes

Sunset at EDITION Hotel, 1090 North Doheny Dr. 10 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Performance art by House of Yes with Woman. Presents Girlfriend, and featuring deejays Michelle Pesce, Ana Calderon and Daisy O’Dell.

Futura M2 World Premiere

Paramount Studios 5515 Melrose Ave 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

BMW and Futura will unveil the special edition M2 Competition live at a special engagement at the Frieze art fair grounds at Paramount Studios, followed by a BMW Cocktail Reception. BMW will also host a private dinner later that evening at Manuela at Hauser & Wirth. Invitation only.

Á Gogo Pop-Up

The Loft at W Hollywood 6250 Hollywood Blvd. 7 p.m.- 11 a.m.

Free and open to the public, this exhibit includes both L.A.-based and international artists working in a variety of mediums. Featured artists include pop artist Domingo Zapata, who recently completed a 15-story mural in NYC’s Times Square; Haleh Mashian, a painter and owner of Mash Gallery; Armenian artist Narine Arakelian; Jill Knox; and Vakseen.

Friday, Feb. 14

How the Art Market Works

Neuehouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd 4:30 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Explore the art world with art economist Magnus Resch and art advisor Lisa Schiff of SFA Advisory as they dive into how the market works today and what transparency and democracy could do to transform it. Moderated by Lilah Raptopoulos with The Financial Times. Invitation only.

Frieze Music

Neuehouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Co-curated by Kevin McGarry & Hans Ulrich Obrist in partnership with BMW Presents and including Moses Sumney, Caroline Polachek, Zsela & DJ Uwuqi. Entrance by ticket only.

DJ Harvey at Sunset EDITON

Sunset at EDITION, 1090 North Doheny Dr. 10 p.m.- 2.am.

DJ Harvey hits the decks for Valentine’s Day.

Frieze Los Angeles Day One

Paramount Studios 5515 Melrose Ave. 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Frieze Los Angeles returns to present more than 70 galleries from both Los Angeles and across the globe showing contemporary art by emerging and established artists, alongside a curated program of talks, films and artists’ projects. Tickets at https://frieze.seetickets.com/content/ticket-options-la.

Wonky

1650 Carla Ridge 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Opening night at Casa Perfect with works by Matthew Day Jackson. Valet provided. Invitation only.

Hostler Burrows

Hostler Burrowws 6819 Melrose 12 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Sarah Harrelson, founder of Cultured and LALA Magazine and Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Design Miami, celebrate the opening of the LA outpost of NYC gallery Hostler Burrows, known for championing Nordic design.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Chateau Marmont x White Cube

Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd. 9 p.m. until late

Hotel owner André Balazs and White Cube's Jay Jopling host their second annual Chateau Marmont x White Cube Frieze L.A. celebration. The privat event will feature a screening of Sarah Morris’ "Los Angeles". Invitation only.

Annual Artist Brunch

Neuehouse Hollywood 6121 Sunset Blvd 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The Cultivist returns for a conversation with artist Eddie Aparicio, whose work focuses on immigration with an emphasis on understanding identity and place making. Invitation only.

Reframing the Muse with Women Under the Influence: Poly Borlannd, Penny Slinger and Koshin Finley

Neuehouse Hollywood 6121 Sunset Blvd 4:30 p.m.- 6 p.m.

In celebration of the advance screening of Portrait of a Lady on Fire with Women Under the Influence, this exhibit deconstructs the artist muse relationship and considers how it can be reframed for the contemporary lens. The three featured artists are Polly Borland, who photographed subjects from Nick Cave to The Queen; Penny Slinger, who pioneered becoming her own muse during the 60s, and Kohshin Finley, who weaves poetry and narratives into his layered portraiture. Invitation only.

Susanne Bartsch

Sunset at EDITION, 1090 North Doheny Dr. 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

In collaboration with François K & Ten Ven, this exhibit celebrates the release of Jeremy Kost’s new book Seismic Dreams.

MASH Gallery

1325 Palmetto St. 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The gallery will host a reception to celebrate the "over the top" concepts of a selection of L.A. based and international artists. Exhibition open until March 22.