Mid East Distributor Front Row Hires Former Universal Exec to Bolster Sales

Growing Middle East distributor and producer Front Row Filmed Entertainment has hired former Universal and iFlix exec Carine Chaiban as its senior director of non-theatrical sales.

Chaiban, who will report to COO Nicolas Torloting and CEO Gianluca Chakra, will oversee TV sales, while also overseeing the entire post-theatrical process for Front Row titles.

The exec joins from streamer iFlix, which recently withdrew from the Middle East and shuttered its local offices, where she was head of content. Previously, she was at Universal's international TV distribution arm where she was director, sales liaison.

“I’ve known Gianluca for quite a long time and was very impressed with the way Front Row grew over the past 15 years," said Chaiban. "The company has proven itself to be a leader in the market thanks to its innovative and disruptive distribution tactics, having pioneered the post-theatrical industry in the Middle-East."

Front Row recently made a push into local productions, forming the Dubai-based joint venture Yalla Yalla with sales and financing banner Rocket Science for Arabic-language content.