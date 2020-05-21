Frontieres Unveils Genre Lineup for Virtual Co-Production Market

The online market's slate features 70 percent women directors, led by Lyda Patitucci's '616,' Stephanie Joalland's 'Ice' and Chelsea Lupkin's 'Tell Them What You Saw.'

The Frontieres Co-Production Market on Wednesday unveiled its first selection of genre titles to be pitched at a Montreal-based virtual film market set to run July 23 to 26.

The first wave of projects in development to be announced include director Ashlea Wessel 's Lest We Be Devoured, from the producers of Psycho Goreman, the retro horror-comedy set for a release on Shudder; writer/director Kjersti Helen Rasmussen's The Nightmare, the feature directorial debut from the writer of the Norwegian disaster thriller The Tunnel; and Chelsea Lupkin's Tell Them What You Saw, a new horror/sci-fi title from the indie genre outfit Yellow Veil Pictures.

In all, 20 projects in development -- evenly split between 10 European and 10 North American movies -- will eventually be presented to industry producers, financiers, sales agents and distributors for development financing at Frontieres, which this year will take place for the first time as an online event amid the coronavirus pandemic. Frontieres usually takes place during the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal.

"The submissions we received for the Frontieres Market confirmed that we needed to keep going, even virtually. We welcomed many excellent submissions and the selection was a highly difficult process, and from that we are extremely proud to feature a majority of projects directed by women in this first wave," Annick Mahnert, executive director of Frontieres, said in a statement.

The first titles for the Frontieres co-production market feature 70 percent women directors. Besides, the co-production market, Frontieres will also be showcasing genre titles at the upcoming Cannes virtual market, while holding a separate finance and packaging forum.

Past Frontieres projects that were eventually produced include Raw, Turbo Kid and Vivarium. The Fantasia International Film Festival earlier announced it was going online this year due to the COVID-19 crisis with a virtual screening event from Aug. 20 to Sept. 2 to mirror where possible a traditional theatrical experience.

The first wave of Frontieres genre projects:

616 (Italy) Director: Lyda Patitucci Writer: Milo Tissone and Federica Pontremoli Producers: Marina Marzotto, Mattia Oddone (Propaganda Italia), Simone Gandolfo (Macai Film)

Cryptozoologist (USA) Director: Brad Abrahams Writer: Matt Ralston Producer: Matt Ralston (Yeti Films)

Electric Child (Switzerland, France) Director/Writer: Simon Jaquemet Producers: Michela Pini (8horses GmbH), Didar Domerhi (Maneki Films)

Ice (United Kingdom) Director/Writer: Stephanie Joalland Producer: Sean McConville (Frenzy Films)

Lest We Be Devoured (Canada) Director: Ashlea Wessel Writer: Jim Munroe Producers: Peter Kuplowsky, Shannon Hanmer (Low Sky Productions)

Oublier Charlotte (Canada) Director/Writer: Chloé Cinq-Mars Producer: Nicolas Comeau (1976 Productions)

Perchten - The Lost Winter (Italy) Director/Writer: Rossella De Venuto Producer: Maurizio Antonini (Interlinea Films)

Tell Them What You Saw (USA/Canada) Director/Writer: Chelsea Lupkin Producers: Sarah Kalagvano, Michael Peterson (775 Media Corp), Hugues Barbier, Joe Yanick & Justin Timms (Yellow Veil Pictures)

The Last Video Store (Canada) Director: Cody Kennedy Writer: Tim Rutherford Producers: Greg Jeffs (NJC Productions), Cody Kennedy & Tim Rutherford (The Last Video Store Inc.)

The Nightmare (Norway) Director/Writer: Kjersti Helen Rasmussen Producers: John Einar Hagen (Nordisk Film Production), Einar Loftesnes (Handmade Films in Norwegian Woods)