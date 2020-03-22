'Frozen 2' Early Digital Release Brought Soundtrack Back to Top 10 on Billboard 200 Chart

The soundtrack to the film returns to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in two months thanks to the film’s early arrival to digital retail and rental services, as well as the Disney+ streaming platform.

The soundtrack to Frozen 2 returns to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in two months thanks to the film’s early arrival to digital retail and rental services, as well as the Disney+ streaming platform (on March 14).

The former No. 1 album rebounds with an 18-10 jump on the list, earning 31,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending March 19, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The set was last in the top 10 on the Jan. 25-dated list, when it ranked at No. 8.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The new March 28-dated chart, where Frozen 2 jumps 1810 (and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake holds at No. 1), will be posted in full on Billboard's website on March 24.

In a statement, Disney announced the film’s accelerated digital release -- three months earlier than scheduled -- "for families during these challenging times." The film’s digital arrival was likely warmly embraced by families and kids in self-quarantine owed to the coronavirus pandemic.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.