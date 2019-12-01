Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Propels Disney Past Record $3.2B in Domestic Ticket Sales

After cooking up best-ever Thanksgiving numbers, the animated tentpole is days away from skating past $1 billion globally.

Princess Anna and Queen Elsa delivered royal results for Disney over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Frozen 2 has propelled the alpha film studio past the $3.2 billion mark in 2019 domestic ticket sales — a new industry record that eclipses the $3.09 billion collected by Disney titles in all of 2018 and puts the company's marketshare at more than 31 percent, according to Comscore estimates through Sunday. (That doesn't include films Disney inherited from 20th Century Fox in late March, such as Ford v Ferrari.)

Among film studios, Warner Bros. is No. 2 in terms of domestic marketshare with $1.5 billion (15 percent), followed by Universal with $1.4 billion (14.1 percent), Sony with $1 billion (10.7 percent), Lionsgate with $678.1 million (6.6 percent) and Paramount with $557.6 million (5.4 percent), according to Comscore. Fox movies have earned $489.8 million year to date (4.9 percent).

Disney had already set a new global mark in late July when it zoomed past $7.6 billion in worldwide ticket sales after becoming the first Hollywood major to cross the $5 billion threshold at the international box office.

Frozen 2 made Thanksgiving history in North America with an estimated five-day haul of $123.7 million (the previous best was The Hunger Games: Catching Fire with $109.9 million in 2013) after opening to a record $130.1 million over the Nov. 22-24 weekend, not adjusted for inflation.

Directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, Frozen 2 is speeding toward the $1 billion mark after finishing Sunday with a domestic total of $287.6 million and a staggering $738.6 million cume globally.

Frozen 2 will become the sixth 2019 Disney release to join the billion dollar club after Avengers: Endgame — the top-grossing film of all time with $2.8 billion — The Lion King ($1.66 billion), Captain Marvel ($1.13 billion), Toy Story 4 ($1.07 billion) and Aladdin ($1.05 billion).

The previous record for the number of $1 billion-plus films released by one studio in a given year was four, a milestone achieved by Disney in 2016.

Globally, Disney's 2019 titles are approaching the $10 billion mark and, when including Fox, have surpassed $10.5 billion. And it has yet to release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is set to bow Dec. 20.